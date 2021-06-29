Local governments still not sure how Rescue Plan funds can be used

Although the Governor has given the go-ahead to distribute the rescue plan dollars, local government officials are still unclear on what they can be used for.
Allen County Commissioners have been doing their homework trying to decipher what their approximately 19-million dollars can be spent on. The county auditor has set up the account and about 9-million dollars has been received so far with no decisions made as to allocations.
Commission President Beth Seibert explains, “We are learning they can be used on things like storm drainage, sewers, and water lines. And so, we as a board of county commissioners are taking our time and have not made any decisions about this and we will probably in the near future sit down with the county auditor and her staff and start to designate where these dollars might go.”
Seibert says the money will be coming into the county over the next several years and that the federal government suggests not using it all in the first year as guidelines may change once again.