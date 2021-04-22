Cases of the UK variant of the COVID-19 virus have been confirmed in Allen County.
Local health officials say random samples that have been sent to the Ohio Department of Health have shown the variant known as D-117 as being present. It is described as a more contagious form of the virus and being seen in individuals under the age of 40. As for the number of cases of the UK strain in Allen County that is unknown.
Allen County Public Health Emergency Planner Brandon Fischer explains, “We aren’t going to have a true number of those variants, but we are seeing that variant here. It’s not unexpected. It was something the C-D-C says was the dominant variant that was spreading throughout the country.”
Again, health officials are encouraging people to get vaccinated and follow safety precautions to slow the spread of the virus.