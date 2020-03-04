Local health officials encourage people to stay informed on coronavirus

As the world continues to monitor the coronavirus, local health officials want people to make sure they are getting their information from reliable sources.
The Allen County Public Health Commissioner attending Lima Mayor David Berger’s weekly media briefing. She encourages people to stay informed and understand the situation at hand. Allen County and Ohio are currently at low risk, but we all need to be aware and prepared. The best source of information is from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Allen County Public Health.
Health Commissioner Kathy Luhn says, “It’s important for people to realize that everyone has a role to play as we prepare for what may lie ahead. This is an evolving situation, information is changing rapidly so people need to stay informed. Our public health guideline is going to be based on what’s happening here in our area and how people should respond.”
Mayor David Berger says the city has been having discussions with the Allen County Emergency Management Agency and health officials to be ready if a plan needs to be put in place to deal with the COVID-19 virus.