Local health officials say case numbers are down but still significantly higher than what we experienced last summer

Could we be on a downward trend of coronavirus cases in Allen County as case numbers seem to be less? Health officials seem optimistic but say we may not be out of the woods yet.
The number of people receiving the vaccine is increasing with just over 7 thousand getting the first shot and just under 2 thousand completing the second shot. Although case numbers dropped in the last month the county’s number of deaths and hospitalizations have remained the same.
Allen County Public Health Prevention and Health Services Director Tami Gough says, “The number of cases is trending down. In fact, for the month of January, we had 1 thousand fewer cases than we had in December. That is good news but unfortunately that January number is still 4 times the number we were experiencing in the summertime. So, we do still have a very predominant COVID-19 in our community.”
With the Super Bowl this Sunday, health officials are urging people to stay on task and keep themselves and others protected while watching the big game.
Gough adds, “We just ask that everyone please continue to take care of themselves by practicing the safety measures. Wear a mask, social distance, and try to keep your gathering only to those in your household.”
Gough says they hope not to see a surge in cases in the 2 to 4 weeks after the Super Bowl.