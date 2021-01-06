COVID-19 vaccines have been making their way to Allen County with several hundred individuals being vaccinated but many choosing not to get the shots.
Local health officials understand people's hesitation in getting the vaccine and it’s their personal choice but believe education is key in making that decision. So far both vaccines are a two-shot dose. The first creates a protein that “looks like” the virus and the second shot is the dose that will make the vaccine effective.
Allen County Public Health Emergency Planner Brandon Fischer explains, “For the Moderna vaccine we are seeing 2 weeks after the 2nd dose of when that vaccine is really truly 95% effective against COVID-19. Pfizer is a similar timeline.”
Health officials recommend that you still wear a face mask and follow COVID safety protocol after getting the vaccine. Everyone should get vaccinated even if you have recovered from the virus.