Local health officials want you to be prepared for the upcoming allergy season

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - While some may enjoy the warmer weather, some are dreading the return of allergies.
Lima Memorial Health System wants to remind residents that allergy season is here, and there are a variety of things you can do to help combat the sneezing and sniffling. Over-the-counter medications can help you get through the worst of it, but sometimes you may not even know what you are allergic to in the first place.
"You can get allergy testing done, there is a really easy blood test called immuno-cap, that our lab does that any provider can order and then you will know what specifically you are allergic to. because sometimes it's hard to know. You don't know what you are allergic to," stated Susan Kaufman, vice president of medical affairs at Lima Memorial Health System.
If your allergies worsen, contact your medical provider immediately.