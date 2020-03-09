Local high school girls getting hands on STEM learning at OSU Lima

The need for careers relating to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math continues to grow and the Ohio State University at Lima is making it possible for high school students to get exposed to the areas of study early on. Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math or STEM fields are highly popular and that's why the Ohio State University at Lima is welcoming high school girls to campus to get them exposed to and excited about these areas of study.
“It's a great opportunity for them to get hands-on experience, it's a great way for them to interact with our faculty,” says Bryan Albright, the Assistant Dean for Student and Community Engagement.
Albright says this is the sixth year for the event and the goal is to raise interest in these different career fields among young girls.
“We're hoping events like this will get students excited to pursue a stem degree,” adds Albright.
New Knoxville Junior Gretchen Dwenger was among those at OSU Lima exploring STEM. She says her favorite subject in school is science, but she likes connecting it to other STEM areas.
“I love coming to these things too. I love math, I’m in pre-calculus right now. So it’s like nice putting these two together,” exclaimed Dwenger.
As for being a woman interested in the sciences, Dwenger says her gender doesn't matter. “To me no, it's really good that people are I guess empowering us more to do this but to me, it doesn't really make a difference.”
Since 1990 there has been a 79% increase in STEM occupations that’s according to PEW Research Center. Albright says this jump has impacted the workforce, “Companies are having a difficult time finding people who are qualified in the stem field.”
That's why he says it's important to cultivate the interest of students like Dwenger. She says she is much more ready to pursue her passions now.
“Definitely more excited cause you know stuff like this opens up possibilities we don't get to do in school that much,” states the New Knoxville Junior.