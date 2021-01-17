Local hospital receives COVID-19 vaccines for Phase 1-B

As Phase 1-B of the state’s Coronavirus vaccine plan approaches, a local hospital will let people start making appointments as early as next week.
Those who live in Bluffton that are 80 years of age or older will be able to start getting vaccinated by the 23rd of this month. Bluffton Hospital, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, will be distributing the vaccines on a first-come-first-serve basis. There is a limited number of vaccines available.
Eligible seniors can make an appointment at the call center starting this Monday, January 18th. The number to schedule an appointment is 419-369-2323.