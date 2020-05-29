Local hospitals make change in visitation policy for patients

During the pandemic, hospitals have been making decisions on how they we’re to handle visitation for the safety and health of patients and staff.
Both Lima Memorial Health System and Mercy Health-St. Rita’s initiated a “no” visitation policy at the start of the COVID-19 concerns in the state. They have now changed the policies for visitation at their facilities. Both are allowing “one visitor - per day” for inpatients with visiting hours of 9-am to 7-pm. No one under 16 years of age can visit at Memorial and anyone under 15 years at St. Rita’s. Both hospitals say special exceptions will be made for end of life and other extenuating circumstances.
All visitors must be healthy, wear a mask, and have their temperature taken upon entrance. No visitation allowed for patients confirmed with COVID-19.