Local hospitals seeing COVID hospitalizations going down over time

A few months ago, hospitalizations for COVID-19 were fairly high in our area, but now local hospitals are starting to see those numbers go down over time.
"In the six area hospitals in November, they had up to 160 patients, and now it’s 20 in all six area hospitals," said Dr. Susan Kaufman, Chief of Staff for Lima Memorial Hospital.
High numbers were the case at Mercy Health St. Rita's - they say were seeing numbers in the 90s around late November, but are now down significantly.
"As of today, we're at 15 patients with some discharges pending, which is wonderful," said Dr. Matt Owens, Chief Clinical Officer at Mercy Health St. Rita's. "We give the community a lot of credit for partnering with us with some of those public health measures."
And it's not just in our local area that these numbers are much lower than just a few months ago. The Ohio Department of Health's COVID website reported a daily change of about 400 hospitalizations in late November - it's now down to around 130.
But why are those numbers starting to go down? The physicians that we spoke to agreed that more access to vaccinations might be the key to the dropping hospitalization rate and positive cases overall.
"Our hospital has given out 5,780 doses of the vaccine, so we’re seeing a much lower incidence of positive testing when we do test," said Dr. Kaufman.
And with the drop in COVID patients, hospital staff are getting a chance to recoup and move forward as the pandemic stretches on.
"At one point, seven of our units here at St. Rita’s were dedicated to COVID care, and as of this afternoon we’re down to one unit, that's a big change," said Dr. Owens. "That’s a lot less burden on the healthcare teams that have to be pulled together in order to care for those extra units that we're running."