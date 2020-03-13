Lima is fortunate to have two major hospitals and they are working together with Allen County Public Health to be ready for the influx of patients due to the coronavirus.
Both Lima Memorial Health System and Mercy Health Saint Rita’s say they are in uncharted territory with this virus outbreak. They are meeting daily to see what resources and what capacity they have to take care of people with COVID-19.
Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Matt Owens says, “We are coordinating efforts in ways that have, perhaps, never been done. We are absolutely preparing for this in our community. We are providing recommendations that we feel are extremely important that are in line with the CDC and the state department of health. We would encourage folks to follow our lead and let us help through this very anxiety-producing time.”
Lima Memorial Health System Chief Medical Officer Dennis Morris says, “Right now we just have to prepared for whatever happens. We’re taking inventory on both sides of what supplies we have. If we need to we’ll probably be more than willing to share back and forth. We may have to share resources and medical staff, what ever it takes. Try to work through the health board and contain this the best we can.”
Both say they are in an ever-evolving state of readiness.