Local hunter bags rare female deer with antlers

A local hunter experienced a sighting that's a one in ten thousand chance of happening.
Todd Harsh was hunting Thursday morning when he came across a typical deer with antlers. He assumed it was a buck and shot. But when he approached the animal, he realized that it was in fact a female deer. Although rare, does can grow antlers due to hormone imbalances. However, they appear a bit differently.
“When we got down, we were looking at the antlers and it still had velvet on them," explains Harsh. "We knew something was different because they shouldn’t have velvet on their antlers this time of year. We did a little more inspection and found out that it was a female.”
Harsh says he plans to mount the deer head and keep the rest for dinner.