Local knitters head to the Children's Garden for Knit in Public Day

It was a great Saturday to get outside, to work, relax, or even knit.
That’s right the Knaughty Knitters Club took advantage of the nice weather to celebrate the worldwide “Knit in Public Day.” The event is always held on the second Saturday in June and was started 15 years ago in Denmark as a way for knitters to come together and enjoy each other’s company. The Knaughty Knitters meets two to three times a month and they thought it was a great way to celebrate at the Children’s Garden and by knitting together.
“Well knitting is the most relaxing occupation,” says Mary Schoenhofer of the Knaughty Knitters club. “It’s a very good stress reliever and if you can combine it with being out in nature on a beautiful day, what could be better.”
Knit in Public Day is celebrated in around 60 different countries worldwide.