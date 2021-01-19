Local law enforcement discusses inauguration security plans

It's a slightly different look to Washington D.C. just before the inauguration of Joe Biden. Normally the city would be packed with people, but the COVID-19 pandemic has kept many people out of the capital city.
Increased presence of national guard troops also gives the city a different feel than what we may be used to here in the United States.
"The fact that we are seeing the U.S. Capitol militarized right now, you would never have imagined that something that we could see in our lifetime - it looks like a different country, frankly," said Robert Alexander, professor of political science at Ohio Northern University.
But locally, it's a different story. The Lima Police Department says that they have no information that any organized protest or violence will be happening on inauguration day in our area, meaning they will not have more officers on patrol than normal.
But that doesn't mean that there are no plan Bs in case something were to happen for any reason.
"We have contingency plans in place, where we will get the appropriate personnel into work and deployed where needed," said Chief Kevin Martin with the Lima Police Department. "We’ve been working with all of the local law enforcement agencies in the county, especially the Allen County Sheriff's Office and the Allen County Department of Homeland Security, so we have those plans in place and we have contingencies already mapped out."
Your Hometown Stations also reached out to the Allen County Sheriff's Office; they said that they have been working with LPD in case anything out of control happens. Though if a protest was to take place, the sheriff's office said "We expect any locally based protestors to be peaceful as they nearly always have."