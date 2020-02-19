Local law enforcement encouraging parents to attend an upcoming car seat safety check

The Lima Public Library is teaming up with local law enforcement to make sure children are safe when riding in a motor vehicle.
This Saturday, there will be a car seat safety check to assist parents in the proper way to install your child’s safety restraint seat. Certified technicians will be on hand to make sure your seat meets all safety requirements for your child. The lives of 325 children, ages 4 years or younger, were saved by the use of a car restraint in 2017 according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Lima Community Oriented Police Officer Eric Mericle encourages the public to attend the safety check this Saturday. “We want to make sure it’s installed properly. We give them a lot of information on when to change from a rear-facing to a forward-facing to a booster seat along with other information like that.”
The Safety Check will be This Saturday, February 22nd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lima Public Library garage(650 W Market St, Lima, OH 45801). The first 50 cars to come through will receive a free children’s book and a library loot bag.