Local law enforcement hear about Gov. DeWine's plans for next-generation 911 system

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Governor Mike DeWine is taking action to advance the Secure Ohio Initiative.
While discussing the executive operating budget, Governor DeWine introduced next generation 911, stating it is a necessary upgrade to the existing system for the state to adapt to how people communicate today. The new system would allow residents to text and send media attachments to the emergency line while also making it easier for law enforcement to track and trace cell phones if needed. The program is currently working its way through the legislative system and is to be voted on by Ohio's House of Representatives.
"There's two key elements as it pertains to us. The first is moving Ohio's existing 911 system to the next-gen 911. Ohio currently is on antiquated copper telephone line technology. We propose using these funds to move it to high-speed, fiber optic, very authoritative location information, so first responders can get to the scene and know where the emergency is," explained Kathleen Madden, director of the Department of Administrative Services.
Governor DeWine's budget prioritizes these critical services and plans to invest $45.9 million to fund the initial build-out and adoption of Next Generation 911.