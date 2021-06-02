Local law professor writes opinion article in USA Today

Dr. Scott Gerber, a law professor at Ohio Northern University had his article on women’s tennis star Naomi Osaka featured in the USA Today.
Osaka, a 4-time Grand Slam champion pulled out of the French Open following threats of further fines and suspension after a first-round victory. Osaka said she would be skipping press conferences before the tournament as she raises awareness for mental health among athletes, which she has stated she struggles from. Gerber wrote about how organizers of the tournament are actually infringing the law.
He said, “I think she was treated horribly by people with power. She has a disability, mental health, depression, and anxiety are disabilities under law. American law, French law, human rights law. She made that clear.”
Gerber said he has received many positive emails from people he has never met after writing this story. You can find the full story at https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2021/06/02/naomi-osaka-mental-health-french-open-violated-law/7493794002/.