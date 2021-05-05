Local non-profit serving up tacos on Cinco De Mayo

One local non-profit is serving up some tacos this Cinco De Mayo.
Local non-profit Jose and Sons Recycling Inc. were out at J&J Carryout to celebrate 10 years of business, which also landed on Cinco De Mayo, by serving up some food to the public. The business was set up inside the carryout business serving up tacos, rice, and beans to anyone who wanted some to get in the holiday mood. We spoke to an employee of the business about what it means to celebrate 10 years of business.
Elena Maldonado, recycling educator at Jose and Sons Recycling Inc. said, “We cannot do that without the help of the public, so we wanted to serve tacos today and some good food and a smile and just show our appreciation and that is what Cinco De Mayo means to us today.”
Maldonado said she hopes to make this an annual event.