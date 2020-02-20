Local officials are asking everyone to participate in the upcoming 2020 Census

The City of Lima and Allen County officials are doing all they can to make sure we get a complete and accurate census count this spring.
Residents will soon be getting postcards that explain how to be counted on April 1st. A “Complete Count Committee” has been formed to assist anyone with questions about the census. It is only a 9 question survey that has a significant impact on communities all across the nation. Not only does the population count determine congressional representation the demographic information is essential for federal and state funding along with economic development decisions.
Lima Chief of Staff Sharetta Smith says a complete count means more money for the region, “Would mean $203 million per year coming into this area. You stretch that out over the 10 year census period your talking about $2.3 billion that will come into our local government for things like roads, bridges, health care, daycare, and housing assistance.
Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan adds, “Decision makers make decisions and one of those very important variables is the population. Whether it's Allen County as a whole, the region, the city of Lima or the City of Delphos. It’s very important on many decisions that are made.”
This will be the first census that people can complete it by phone or online. You can also request a paper survey as well. It’s estimated that only 75% of people completed the census in 2010.