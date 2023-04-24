Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office: Tri County ADAMHS Board announces another successful Crisis Intervention Team Training. From April 17 – 21, 2023, Deputies and Officers from Mercer, Paulding & Van Wert counties attended a 40 hour training to provide individuals with the cognition, information, resources and skills that allow effective problem-solving and promote positive outcomes when dealing with members of the public in crisis.
This training included sessions in Crisis Services, Addiction, PTSD and many other topics. Joining this annual training were representatives from the Van Wert Police Department, Van Wert Fire Department and Probation Office. This service is provided annually and is free of charge.