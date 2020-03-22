Local opera singer gives special performance at Primrose

Residents at Primrose got a nice surprise today from one area singer looking to uplift their spirits during these challenging times. The sound of opera music brought many residents to their windows. When they looked out they saw opera singer Karrie Lester outside singing a number of different hymns and Broadway songs.
Many residents even came out on their deck to hear her sing. She says it was important to come out and sing because it gave the residents an opportunity to get up and enjoy something fun.
“In this way, we can give back and I love to sing and this community has always been so welcoming when I came to sing I think it would just be great for me to just get out here on this nice sunny day and just sing some hymns and just uplift spirits because everybody’s been feeling kind of down,” said Karrie Lester, an area opera singer.
Lester says she doesn't have any other bookings at other facilities right now, but is open to any future opportunities.