With the holiday season upon us, several organizations in Lima have partnered together to ask the community to take a pledge to stay safe on the roadways and avoid driving drunk.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), Lima Memorial Health System, and multiple law enforcement agencies were at the hospital today to kick-off the “Tie One on for Safety - Red Ribbon Campaign.”
The red ribbon is tied onto the cars of those who promise to do their part in keeping the roads safe. The group is also raising awareness on the importance of buckling up in the car, as it’s the best defense against a drunk driver.
Jeremy Heffner, the trauma director at Lima Memorial says, “We have enough tragedy with the current pandemic as it is, adding tragedy on tragedy just makes this worse—especially going into the holiday season. We all want to try to get the most out of this. This has been a rough year, to say the least, let’s try not to make anything worse by making stupid decisions.”
People traveling on Thanksgiving weekend should also expect to see heavier law enforcement patrolling the roads. They are planning to keep an extra eye on the roads from the 16th of November through the 29th.