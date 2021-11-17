Local organizations continue project to help ready students for the workforce

Local organizations continue a partnership to help transition students to the workforce.
Apollo Career Center, Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, Mercy Health-St. Rita’s, and Marimor Industries in partnership hosted an open house for interested students for the Project SEARCH program. The project is a high school transition program for students who are on an Individual Education Plan (IEP) and need soft skills for the workforce, where they can get real-life work experience combined with training in employability and independent living skills to help a successful transition from school to productive adult life.
Leigh Taylor, Project SEARCH Instructor Coordinator said, “We’re actually at 92% placement rates over the last 9 years that we have had the program here at St. Rita’s and we hope that every year our students get that competitive employment is what we are looking for. At least 16 hours a week in the community, making at least minimum wage, so that is what a lot of our students will get. We have at least 28% that work here at St. Rita’s that get hired in from each of our classes.”
The ultimate goal of the program is for each student to be placed in a job at a business in the community.