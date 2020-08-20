Local pet rescue holding annual garage sale to help pay for dog medical bills

All-Star Pet Rescue is holding their semi-annual garage sale, which runs Thursday through Saturday.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., shoppers can go to 4732 Amaryllis Street in Elida to buy an assortment of items, with all proceeds benefiting rescue animals. Organizers say the money will specifically help in covering costs, such as medical bills for dogs.
“It is very important to get funds for these rescue animals,” says Alison Centeno from All-Star Pet Rescue. “A lot of them we take in are not at the best of health; we get them back healthy before we re-home them. This money that we are raising over the weekend is going to help take care of some of those bills for these dogs.”
You can also find out more of the rescue's mission by visiting the All-Star Pet Rescue Facebook page.