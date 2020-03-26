Local professor helps create video to show impact of COVID-19 outbreak

A Bluffton resident is putting the COVID-19 outbreak into perspective, by taking the data collected around the world to help people see what could happen in his village.
Doctor Ross Kauffman teaches public health at Ohio Northern University and he helped produce a video to model the impact of the expected 40 to 70 percent infection rate of the COVID-19 virus in West Central Ohio. By using the data from China and Italy, he shows a correlation between the numbers that they saw and figures out the numbers for the people affected for the village of Bluffton. He found out that the Bluffton Hospital wouldn't be able to handle the number of people needed to be hospitalized.
The video was produced about two weeks ago, and he continues to monitor the data. Kauffman says that one thing has changed since he released the video is the impact that the virus has on college-age kids and younger, and how some will need to be hospitalized.
“I think there was many with the impression early on, because of lower mortality rates in young adults, that this wasn’t an issue for college-age students and young people. And really, we are seeing that serious disease, mortality rates remains low in that group. Serious disease requiring hospitalization remains an issue even in that age group,” says Kauffman.
Kauffman adds he is encouraged by the steps that Ohio has taken early on to flatten the curve and prevent the number of COVID-19 patients spiking all at once, and he hopes that the state continues their efforts as the outbreak continues to grow.