Local salon gives teachers free haircuts to show appreciation

A local hair salon is showing their appreciation for the hardworking teachers in our community by offering free haircuts.
On Sunday, the Black Lace Hair Salon in Lima was open for teachers to come in and get a free cut.
The owner of the salon, Jesse Lowe, says that he wanted to do his part in uplifting those working extra hard during the pandemic. With each teacher facing their own struggles while they adapt to teaching during this time, he wants to help them have one less thing to worry about.
“I have a couple clients that are school teachers and I could see that COVID has taken a toll on them,” says Lowe. “I was just sitting at home one day and I thought this is something we need to be able to do and just to give back. I appreciate them, and this is just our way here at Black Lace to let them know we appreciate them also.”
Lowe says he will be looking into doing something similar in the spring.