Local school districts are raising funds by serving up delicious food at the Allen County Fair

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Plenty of great food to choose from at the Allen County Fair. Madison Kenjura tells us about some of our choices.
The Allen County Fair is a major fundraising event for the neighboring school districts. To generate revenue, the schools manage concession or tea stands. Perry Schools is one such school that provides food to fairgoers depending on the participation of its students, parents, and staff.
"It's all volunteer. Everything is volunteer, including myself. We just ask everybody to provide one shift and come together as a family. Us Commodores, we are family, we are one, that's our motto. So, all we ask is just one shift, and then that's all it takes to get these proceeds for everybody," said Angela Trent, Athletic Boosters Club.
The school uses the proceeds to prevent Perry students from having to pay to play and provides funds for new uniforms and equipment. Similarly, Bath has many volunteers at the Wildcat Den, where numerous athletic and academic organizations work during the fair.
"One of the big things we do is give two to three scholarships, $1,000 scholarships a year, to memorialize Kathy Wangler. It's the Kathy Wangler Memorial Scholarship. We did a lot of things this year in remodeling some things in the den with some money that we've earned. We give back to the teachers, again, classroom things they need. Sports programs, we've helped the wrestling program with a mat, and we've helped several of the other sports programs, the band, and the choir as well," stated Crystal Braun, Bath PTS President.
Elida local schools also supports its band and choir programs through the band booster's tent, helping to cover many costs throughout the school year.
"They've helped purchase uniforms for the past several years, instruments for students that don't have any at home, and things like that. They also assist with payments for band camp up at the 4-H Camp Palmer in the summertime and then trips like Disney World every four years down in Florida," explained Shawn Bowers, volunteer at Elida Band Boosters.
The last day to attend the Allen County Fair and help support local school districts will be Saturday, August 26th.