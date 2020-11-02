Local schools adjusting schedules due to COVID-19

It's a message that several schools have started to send out to students and their families - complete in-person classes are on hold as the school adjusts to a hybrid or completely virtual model due to COVID-19.
Ada Schools have recently done just that, announcing that they would start remote learning on November 3rd through the 23rd. Those with the school say that the decision was made after positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing meant many students would have to quarantine.
School officials are confident that students and staff will be ready for the big change. "Is having kids home better than having them here? Absolutely not," said Meri Skilliter, Ada Exempted Village Schools Superintendent. "We want to have our kids here as much as we can have them here, but in as much as we can prepare them and give them as robust of an education as we can while they’re at home, we’ve been preparing for that for a long time."
The school will work with the health department to see when would be the best time to start back up to in-person learning.
There are several local schools that have adopted a hybrid model - that means that certain students will be attending classes in person while others will be remote. That includes schools in four of the local red counties per the governor's Public Advisory Health System.
Back in September, Columbus Grove adopted that model, and the school's superintendent recently announced they would be extending their hybrid learning through the second quarter of the school year.
In an update to district parents, the superintendent was able to give some good news.
"We have seen zero evidence of student-to-student transmission here at school, which I think is reflective of the safety protocols that we have in place; the social distancing, masking up, disinfecting on a regular basis, washing our hands, so kudos to our students for a job well done," said Nick Verhoff, Columbus Grove Local Schools superintendent. "We’re going to continue to do everything we can to keep our doors open on a daily basis here at school."
He added that there is currently one staff member that has been tested positive for COVID-19.