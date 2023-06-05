June 5, 2023 Press Release from LaShae Burwell, Lima Memorial Health System: Each year, the Lima Memorial Auxiliary awards scholarships to deserving, local students who plan to pursue a career in the medical field. Two outstanding students will be recognized this year and awarded scholarships at the Lima Memorial Auxiliary Summer General Meeting on Thursday, June 8. These outstanding students will ultimately make a difference in many lives through their chosen profession.
Pandora-Gilboa High School 2023 graduate Emma Gerding, daughter of Mark and Tina Gerding, will be awarded one of the two Lima Memorial Auxiliary $1,500 scholarships, which she plans to use at Ohio Northern University this fall while majoring in nursing.
The second $1,500 scholarship will be awarded to Delphos Jefferson High School 2023 graduate Kristen Illig. Kristen is the daughter of David and Erika Illig and plans to attend the University of Cincinnati in the fall to pursue her nursing degree.