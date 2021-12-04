Local students win Vax-2-School scholarships

The Vax-2-School scholarship winners were announced this week and some local students got some money for college just for being vaccinated.

Widnelson Miller of Delphos was 1 of 5 grand prize winners for $100,000 scholarships. Local students getting $10,000 scholarships were Mariel Augsburger and Charles Sutton of Wapakoneta, Hailey Hunter of St. Marys, Joshua Yeager of Minster, Jessica Legge of Kenton and Matthew Roth of Findlay. There were 150, $10,000 scholarships awarded statewide this week. A total of $2 million in scholarship money was given out for the Vax-2-School program.

