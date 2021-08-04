Local theater kicking off new season of shows

One local theater is getting ready for an upcoming show based on a popular board game.
Amil Tellers-Encore Theatre will be performing Clue, a performance based on the 1985 comedy and popular board game, where six guests are invited to a dinner party, but the host is dead, and the guests must work together to figure out who murdered the host. This will be the first showing the theater has for this season, and the director is excited for the community to get back out to shows and allow the performers to show off their talent.
Sarah Crawford, the Director of the Clue production said, “We have a really great mix of returners, people who have been in many productions, some new people, younger people, older people. It’s every mix you could possibly get, and they are all incredibly talented and bring so much to this stage so I am really excited for people to see that.”
The first showing begins this Friday. You can find out more about the show, and how to buy tickets on their website amiltellers.org.