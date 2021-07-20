Local unemployment rates jump in June

Unemployment number rise in June for all counties in West Central Ohio.
According to the Ohio Job and Family Services, Allen County has the highest unemployment rate in our region at 6.5%, but also had the smallest increase between May and June at 0.4%. Mercer County has the second lowest unemployment rate in the state at 3.9%. Hardin County saw the biggest jump in our area going from 5.2% to 7.0%. Paulding County had the second highest going up 1.4% from May to June. Overall, Ohio rose from 5.0% in May to 6.3% in June.