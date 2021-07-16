Local union tries to present petitions of support to Cenovus

The effort to get the Lima Refinery to acknowledge the concerns of local laborers over the recent hiring of out-of-state workers continues.
More than 2 dozen supporters and members of Laborers Union Local 329 gathering across the street from the administration building of Cenovus early this morning. In hand, more than 1,000 signatures on petitions in support of local jobs for local workers. A portion of the group making the walk to the admin building to present their petitions. They were told no one in upper management was available to meet with them. The head of security did say he would make sure they would be delivered but the group kept them to present them at a later date.
Union Member Taft Mangas explains, “We’ve been in this community working in this refinery for 136 years. We don’t want a handout we just want a chance to go back to work and earn our money.”
Lima City Councilor Carla Thompson joined the union this morning in support of local jobs for local workers and stressed the importance of using members of the local during the fall shutdown.
Townsend adds, “The reason why I came is because I believe wholeheartedly in unions. Born and raised unions, I know that unions represent collective bargaining, collective voice for the workers but they also represent collective accountability. So, these guys and gals behind me have been highly trained, they’re highly skilled, they’ve done this work to know their job, to know how to work in this refinery.”
The union will be inviting Cenovus to a community town hall meeting on July 22nd at Grace Ministries Worldwide to talk about their decision of not using local labor.
Cenovus releases written statement in regards to Union petition presentation: In a written statement Cenovus says, “We understand the local trades are disappointed not to have been awarded this contract”.
The turnaround contract was awarded last fall and ones of this size are undertaken every five years and include inspections, cleaning and replacing equipment, work that is critical for safe and reliable operations. Cenovus points out that they employee 100 to 150 trades members each day as part of its ongoing, daily maintenance contract. They say they will continue to hold monthly meetings with the local leadership to support and enhance their chance of success on any future bids, and hope to continue a constructive relationship with them.