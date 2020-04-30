Local veteran celebrates 99th birthday with parade

A local veteran celebrated his 99th birthday Thursday afternoon while practicing social distancing.
French Smith envisioned a large gathering with a bluegrass band playing music to celebrate his 99th birthday, but with social distancing guidelines that was not possible. Instead, friends, family, and other veterans joined together to surprise him with a parade outside of Beasley's Thrift Store this afternoon to celebrate with the World War 2 veteran. While it is not what he expected, he was thrilled with the parade and reflects on living 99 years.
He said, "This is special, this is wonderful to me. The only thing I know, I’m getting, I’m an old person, but I feel good. I’m 99 years old today. And I did serve my country well. I got 4 or 5 honorable discharges. And if I was to do it over, I’d do it again."
When asked what he wants to do for his 100th birthday, he said he simply wants to go fishing.