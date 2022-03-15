Local veteran honored after dedicating her career to helping other veterans

She has served her country and came back home and has now served our veterans for a quarter of a century.
Allen County Veteran’s Services Executive Director Tamara Wilson walked into the office 25 years ago to get her veterans benefits and saw they were hiring, and she has been there ever since. She was the first woman that was a veteran and the first African American to work for the office. She has enjoyed working with veterans over the years and has noticed a change in veterans coming into the office.
Wilson adds, “The younger veterans that are coming in, they’re not really seeking their benefits as much as the older ones. The ones from the previous eras, previous wartimes were seeking their benefits. They’re not coming in. They’re coming into file claims but they’re not coming in to get financial assistance and just take advantage of what their county veterans services offices can do for them.”
The Veterans Services Office will be hosting an Allen County Veterans Family Picnic Day on May 14th at the Allen County Farm Park. All veterans and their families are invited to have fun and learn more about the services they provide. Call 419-223-8522 for more details.
