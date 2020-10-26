Local veteran views piece of history he was apart of

A Beaverdam man celebrated his 100th birthday a month ago and got a little surprise Monday evening.
Doug Baker of Greenville, Ohio traveled north Monday to bring a Nazi flag that World War 2 veteran Frederic Andrews signed. The flag was given to Baker by a friend where it was found in a garage. He was able to track down families of soldiers who signed the flag by using the internet. He believes the flag was signed in late 1944 or early 1945. The story of how Andrews obtained the flag or where it was signed is unknown though as Andrews does not recall signing the flag, but is thankful that Baker was able to find and show him the piece of history.
Andrews said, “Yeah I am glad that I seen something I signed. Well we don’t know where or when we signed that, do we? I wish you, well maybe somebody else will recognize this. Maybe they will tell us where we done that.”
This is the first living veteran who signed the flag he has been able to contact.