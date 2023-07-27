Local veterinarian reminding pet owners of how dangerous this heat can be

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With heat index temperatures reaching dangerous levels outside, animal experts are offering tips for pet owners to keep in mind.
Just as the high humidity makes it harder for our bodies to cool off, our four-legged friends are no different. Metz Petz Veterinary Clinic tells Your News Now that flat-faced dog breeds such as bulldogs and pugs are especially vulnerable to heat illness. The signs of heat stress are not always clear, so it's important to limit time outdoors with plenty of water before it requires a trip to the vet.
"If it's excessive and they're not doing anything, they're not playing, they're not being rambunctious, and just they're just laying there panting very heavily, then maybe your dog or cat is heat stressed. It's never normal really for a cat to pant, so if you're noticing that especially for extended periods of time I would recommend seeking veterinary help at that point," stated Dr. Ethan Carder, associate veterinarian at Metz Petz.
You should limit walking your dog to early morning or late evening. Surfaces like blacktop can reach one hundred and forty degrees during the day which can burn their paws in as little as one minute.
"They can actually receive up to like second and third-degree burns in their paw pads in a very short period of time so we recommend using booties or we recommend some type of foot covering for the dogs if you're going to be out in hotter weather and the blacktop or the concrete is very hot," added Dr. Carder.
Metz Petz says they typically see an increase in calls into their office during these hot spells.