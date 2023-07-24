Local veterinarian speaks at Lima Rotary meeting about changes in his career field

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Rotary Club had a veterinarian visit them to provide insight into how that field has changed.
Dr. Ethan Carder of Metz Petz spoke to members during a lunchtime meeting at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center. He touched on both protocol and pharmacy changes, which have impacted whether an owner should enter with their pet and how easily pets can obtain a prescription. His presentation also explored what it looks like to become and practice as a vet today.
"I think there's a disconnect a little bit between, you know, people and how we become veterinarians, the things that we have to do. And there has been a lot of updates since COVID has happened that have changed quite a few things in vet med, so I just kind of wanted to bring some of that to light," said Dr. Ethan Carder, associate veterinarian at Metz Petz.
Carder hopes the information will benefit owner-vet relationships as the field continues to adapt over time.