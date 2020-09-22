Local volunteers head out to help with wildfires through the American Red Cross

When disaster hits, the American Red Cross is ready to help and that includes people from the local chapters.
With wildfires burning all along the west coast and hurricanes consistently battering the south part of the country, the need has been great for assistance.
Three volunteers from Allen County traveled out west to assist people during the wildfires. Two have returned and four more are ready to go if needed. People have also helped those in disaster areas by donating blood. But you also can now help through virtual deployment. It starts by doing some online training.
"It's been streamlined just because the need is so great right now to get volunteers," Oliva Lusher said, director of Red Cross Northeast Indiana chapter that covers Allen County. "We're coming off the pandemic which has created its own circumstances. And then with this overarching need for the recent disasters, we really do just need volunteers in many capacities."
To get involved you can visit redcross.org.