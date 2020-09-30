Local volunteers return from wildfires

Volunteers from the Red Cross Indiana Region are returning from wildfires out west.
Ed Glossett, a volunteer with the American Red Cross spent around 2 weeks out west helping with victims of the wildfires in Oregon and along the California border. He is part of the Life Safety and Asset Protection Unit for the Red Cross, and his job is to go to different red cross shelters and make sure clients and volunteers are working in a safe environment and have all the equipment they need. He spoke about what he has learned being assigned to so many different natural disasters.
He said, “No disaster is the same. No matter how many I have been on, something is always a little different. You know, whether it be culture, whether it be the environment. From the wildfires to the floods, I mean no disaster is the same. It is important to be prepared.”
This wildfire season is one of the most destructive in Oregon history.