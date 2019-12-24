Locals finish up last minute shopping on Christmas Eve

With just a few hours away from Christmas, people were still out on Christmas Eve trying to make sure they complete their Christmas lists.
For Rebecca Larimore and Carmen Ramirez shopping on Christmas Eve isn't a norm. But this year was a little different.
“Not enough time this year and things kind of got caught up with me and realized oh wait I need a few more things,” said Larimore.
“I worked retail this year so I didn’t have a chance to shop so I’m getting mostly gift cards,” said Ramirez.
And while many may not plan to shop the day before Christmas, others say they enjoy waiting until this time every year.
“We like to come out last minute and just puts us right into the season amongst all those other last-minute shoppers,” said Georgiana Saffle, one Christmas Eve shopper.
These shoppers are a part of 6% of Americans who the national retail federation expects to finish shopping on Christmas Eve.
“This year Thanksgiving fell a little bit later so there’s six less shopping days and I think it kind of crept up on people so we’re seeing a real nice crowd in here today looking for those last-minute items trying to finish up,” said Mark Campbell, Meijer store director.
If you thought waiting until Christmas Eve was bad, the National Retail Federation says that 4% of Americans will finish their Christmas shopping after Christmas is over. So you may consider these last-minute shoppers ahead of the game.