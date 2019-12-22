Locals finish up last minute shopping the weekend before Christmas

There are only a few days left before Christmas and with that comes the busiest time for those who are looking to finish up last-minute Christmas shopping and even for the select few who haven’t even started yet. On Sunday I caught up with some of those shoppers who say last-minute shopping hasn't been so bad.
“It’s been easy here,” said Bob Friedman, a last-minute shopper. “There’s been no problem. I got what I needed and it was just last-minute stuff that I needed to do.”
“It’s been busy and fortunately we have most of our Christmas [shopping] done,” said Pat Fullenkamp, another last-minute shopper. “We’re just finishing up some last-minute stocking stuffers.”
But for Karen Bishop, getting last-minute gifts has been a struggle.
“Just trying to find everything that you need to find what everybody wants and it never fails,” said Bishop. “I never get it done.”
These shoppers are a part of millions of others across the nation who are expected to shop the weekend before Christmas. The National Retail Federation predicted that on Saturday alone shoppers spent $147.8 million dollars, which is close to five percent more than last year.
“I believe we’re seeing an increase this year because the economy is so strong,” said Chris Garlock, the Lima Mall general manager. “A lot of people are very confident about our local economy and jobs are proving to be plentiful so people have the spending cash and I think they enjoy going out and spending it during this time of year.”
The mall and other area retailers will be staying open later for those still looking to finish up last-minute shopping.