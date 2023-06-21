Locals share what they enjoy most about summer now that it has officially arrived

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Summer arrived at 10:57 this morning, and Meteorologist Nathan Kitchens checked out what area residents enjoy most about the season.
What's not to love about summer? The warm breeze, the sunshine, and long daylight hours mean many are soaking up the time outdoors.
"I like to get out and walk my dog in the summer and not be freezing cold. Just enjoying all the fresh, beautiful things around."
"The very best thing about summer is the Lima Locos. Love going to their games. Good quality baseball. They have a winning tradition. Made the playoffs last 10 years in a row I believe. Just love it!" said Gary Compton.
"I like the hot weather. This could be this way or hotter all the time as far as I'm concerned," said Jim Crook.
While many will venture off on a vacation this summer, most people we talked to plan on taking it easy and sticking around.
"We went last year and we're gonna just do stuff around the house."
"Spend a lot of time on the front porch," commented Compton.
"We just spent a week in Florida. Hopefully, maybe walk across the Grand Canyon this fall," said Crook.
It feels like summer comes and goes too quickly, and we'll actually start losing daylight in the days to come. June 21st marks the longest day of the year, the moment when the sun reaches the northernmost point in the sky. Lima experiences 15 hours and 5 minutes of daylight on the longest day. From here, we'll lose 26 minutes of daylight just over the next month.
Due to seasonal lag, our hottest temperatures typically occur in July when the average high is in the middle 80s. Average temperatures slowly start dropping in August, then fall more noticeably beyond Labor Day.