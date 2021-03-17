Logan's Irish Pub excited to bring public in for St. Patrick's Day

A Findlay pub is excited to be able to open their doors for St. Patrick's Day this year.
St. Patrick's Day at Logan's Irish Pub in Findlay looked pretty different last year - they were only carry out and to-go orders available with the pandemic first hitting the state.
Now, the pub was able to bring in customers to celebrate the holiday, although with plenty of COVID restrictions still in place.
"It looks a lot different in there; normally it’s packed with music and stuff but we’re taking a little bit easy," said Clayton Acheson, general manager. "You have to be seated, walk around with your mask on, the same restrictions as normal. We’re still going to celebrate as much as we can."
Those with Logan's says the public has also been a big supporter of their business over the last year.