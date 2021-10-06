Longtime city council woman's family gives recognition to Mayor Berger for his commitment to the community

Lima Mayor David Berger honored by family of long-time city council woman.
The Shirley Daley Community Fund surprised Berger at his weekly briefing with a plaque recognizing his 32 years of service as Mayor of the City of Lima. Daley served on city council for many years working with Berger. The family says they are honored to be able to thank Berger for all he has done in his tenure.
Jacque Daley-Perrin is President of the family fund, “A great deal of my mother’s service and my parent’s involvement with the city and throughout our community involved Mayor Berger at every turn.”
Mayor David Berger says he is humbled by the family’s recognition, “Their children have continued to really, I think, exemplify that sense of community service and todays award and plaque was a very genuine and much appreciated circumstance.”
They also presented 1-thousand dollars for Berger to give to a charity of his choice. He says he has picked one but will wait for the foundation to contact them before announcing his pick. Berger’s last day will be November 30th.