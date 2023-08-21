Longtime Lima City Councilman Tom Tebben passes away at 70

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Longtime Lima City Councilman Tom Tebben died at his home on Saturday. Tebben represented Lima's 4th Ward for 15 years from 1998-2000 and from 2004 to 2015. Tebben was currently serving on the Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission.
The 1971 Lima Central Catholic graduate was a longtime member of and leader in the Allen County Democratic Party and worked for more than 30 years with the Ford Motor Company. He is survived by his wife Theresa and 3 children. Visitation for Tebben will be at Chiles Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel from 2 to 8 p.m. this Thursday with his funeral on Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church. Tebben was 70 years old.
8/21/23 Edit/Correction - Corrected an error in the title.
August 21, 2023 Mayor's Statement on Death of Thomas Tebben: Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith issued the following statement concerning the passing of former Lima City Councilmember Thomas Tebben:
"I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Lima City Councilmember Thomas Tebben.
Tom served as Ward 4 Councilmember for 15 years. He was also Treasurer of the Allen County Democratic Party and served on the Board of Trustees for the Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission.
A lifelong Lima resident, Tom was always sensitive to the needs of this community, and a great friend and advisor to those who have held the Mayor’s office. He loved Lima and served our city well.
My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends. Rest in peace, Tom. You will be greatly missed by all of us here at the City of Lima.