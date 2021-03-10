Look for the Shamrocks in Downtown Lima for special deals and fun

Downtown Lima Inc. is inviting the public to see how “Lucky” it is to live in Lima.
Shamrocks will be hanging around this Saint Patrick’s Day weekend to highlight what’s happening downtown. You will see them at restaurants, businesses, and even at new features coming to the downtown area. Some will mark places with food specials, entertainment, sale prices, and more.
Downtown Lima Inc Executive Director Shaunna Basinger explains, “Friday thru Sunday, March 12th thru the 14th, there will be these shamrocks throughout downtown that is going to signify that there is something of interest going on there that you should just stop in to take a look. Something to read, something to buy, or something to enjoy.”
Basinger asks that you take a few selfies with the shamrocks and share them on Downtown Lima Inc’s Facebook page with a comment.