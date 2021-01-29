Looking at raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour

A proposed minimum wage increase in the latest proposed stimulus package is drawing praise and concern from around the country.
President Joe Biden has introduced a plan to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025. The current federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour. The president wants to see it raised because he believed people working 40 hours a week should not be below the poverty line. Jumping the wages that much could mean some tough decisions for small businesses whose profit margins are not that big and are forced to pay out more for payroll.
“The assumption everyone makes is that the minimum wage is increased and suddenly everyone has more income and they get to spend more income,” says Dr. David McCloud, Associate Professor of Economics. “There is an adjustment period that will necessarily take place. During that adjustment period firms will determine, how many employees and how many workers they can retain given that higher wage.”
McClough says that some businesses may have to pass those increased payroll costs on their customers. The last time the federal minimum wage was increased was in 2009.