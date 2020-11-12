Looking at why pancreatic cancer is so deadly following Alex Trebek's death

Pancreatic cancer is among the most deadly forms of cancer. With the recent deaths of certain public figures, we're gaining more awareness about the disease.
The American Cancer Society estimates that more than 47,000 people will die of pancreatic cancer in 2020 alone. The reason for the high death rate, they say, is from the lack of cost-effective screenings that can reliably detect the cancer.
Congressman John Lewis and Justice Ruth Bater Ginsberg are just some of the familiar names who recently died from the cancer. Jeopardy host Alex Trebek died Sunday after fighting pancreatic cancer for nearly two years.
Dr. Matthew Flaherty, a resident physician at Mercy Health St. Rita’s says, “Alex Trebek's pancreatic cancer was diagnosed at a later stage. His prognosis was worse than someone who was diagnosed at an earlier stage such as justice Ruth Bater Ginsberg.”
Risk factors of pancreatic cancer include diabetes, smoking, being overweight, and those with a family history of the cancer. Dr. Flaherty says to contact your primary doctor if you experience any symptoms of stomach pains, loss of energy, weight loss, and yellowing of the skin.