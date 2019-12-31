Looking back at 2019 in Putnam County

The Putnam County Commissioners are looking back at some of the things that the county was able to accomplish over the last year.
Putnam County added new security measures to their jail and stayed debt free for another year, but one of their biggest projects that the county tackled in 2019 was the renovation of the courthouse, working on much-needed repairs and updating parts of the over 100-year-old building.
"This courthouse was built back in 1913, and after that many years, the roof was deteriorating and starting to leak, so we actually got a new roof, cleaned up the outside, and move the disabled entrance to the same location that just about everyone uses," said commissioner Vincent Schroeder.
Next year, the commissioners say they hope to start some renovations at the county annex building down the street from the courthouse.